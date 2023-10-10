Army Maj. Mostafa Awad and Col. Jacquelyn Barcomb discuss the rollout of Field Manual 2-0 Intelligence Doctrine and the modernization of Army intelligence during the AUSA 2023 annual meeting exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:24 Photo ID: 8066457 VIRIN: 231011-A-AJ780-1002 Resolution: 5773x3841 Size: 13.86 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUSA 2023 Exposition [Image 4 of 4], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.