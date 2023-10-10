Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA 2023 Exposition [Image 1 of 4]

    AUSA 2023 Exposition

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Army Maj. Michelle Shed and Lt. Col. Douglas Willing speak with Sehej Singh about the modernization of Army command and control during at the 2023 AUSA annual meeting exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2023. U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8066454
    VIRIN: 231011-A-AJ780-1001
    Resolution: 5340x3553
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUSA 2023 Exposition [Image 4 of 4], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUSA 2023 Exposition
    AUSA 2023 Exposition
    AUSA 2023 Exposition
    AUSA 2023 Exposition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    weapons
    intelligence
    Association of the United States Army
    Exposition
    AUSA2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT