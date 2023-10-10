Norwegian Maj. Bjorn Ivar Fagerli and Norwegian 1st Sgt. Ove Jonny Skundberg from the Norwegian Army Land Warfare Centre inspect demonstration weapons as they assess new equipment to prepare for future threats on the battlefield, during the AUSA 2023 annual meeting exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8066458
|VIRIN:
|231011-A-AJ780-1003
|Resolution:
|5391x3587
|Size:
|10.54 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2023 Exposition [Image 4 of 4], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT