Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting for Typhoon Bolaven [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting for Typhoon Bolaven

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. j.g. Deb King leads an incident management team meeting at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Oct. 11, 2023, as the assembled team discusses steps to address the impacts of Typhoon Bolaven. The group included members of FM/SG, Base Guam, DOL-X, USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), and U.S. Coast Guard District 14. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 8065191
    VIRIN: 231011-G-IA651-9863
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting for Typhoon Bolaven [Image 4 of 4], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard sets out to assess Apra Harbor following Typhoon Bolaven
    U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting for Typhoon Bolaven
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting after Typhoon Bolaven

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard reopens commercial ports in wake of Typhoon Bolaven

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    ICS
    COTP
    Bolaven

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT