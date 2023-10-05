U.S. Coast Guard reopens commercial ports in wake of Typhoon Bolaven

SANTA RITA, Guam – In a swift response to the passage of Typhoon Bolaven, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has officially reopened the crucial commercial ports of Guam, Rota, and Saipan. This decision, effective at noon on Oct. 11, 2023, follows meticulous assessments conducted by our dedicated crews and trusted partners.



The COTP has downgraded the Port Heavy Weather Condition to WHISKEY, signifying the ports' readiness to resume operations from a regulatory and navigation safety standpoint. We urge all commercial operators to collaborate closely with local harbor managers to facilitate safe arrival and departure operations.



Teams are working to obtain updates from partners on Tinian while simultaneously continuing comprehensive evaluations of local marinas and maritime facilities on Guam, Rota, and Saipan. Initial reports indicate no maritime pollution incidents, a testament to the coordinated preparation efforts of all involved.



"We extend our deepest gratitude to our resilient communities and partners for their preparedness and resilience during this challenging time," said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "Our commitment to the people of the Marianas and Micronesia is unwavering. Together, we shall remain vigilant, knowing that extremely damaging November and December storms are not unheard of in our region. History reminds us of the importance of readiness."



Typhoon Bolaven delivered tropical storm conditions to Guam but hit as a Category 2 typhoon as it passed through the channel south of Tinian in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Responding swiftly, Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, Base Guam, DOL-X, USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), Station Apra Harbor, and Marine Safety Detachment Saipan crews initiated assessments at the break of dawn.



Under the direction of the regional Captain of the Port, the U.S. Coast Guard established an incident management team responsible for overseeing response efforts in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



All communication systems, including the vital Rescue 21 radio towers, are fully operational. Crews and partners have verified the integrity of the aids to navigation constellation, confirming their readiness. The electronic aids to navigation (eATON) in Guam were activated as a precautionary measure before the storm, demonstrating a proactive approach to safety.



The crews of the three 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters, homeported in Guam, expertly navigated storm avoidance by mooring in Yap and are now returning to their homeport. Station Apra Harbor small boats are also back in the water.



The National Weather Service canceled the tropical storm warning and typhoon watch, but residents should still anticipate southwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas ranging from 11 to 16 feet. Additionally, there are warnings of dangerously large breaking waves of up to 12 feet in the surf zone through Thursday. These conditions have prompted a Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory.



Given these circumstances, the U.S. Coast Guard strongly advises everyone to avoid entering the water. Furthermore, due to significant rainfall in the past 24 hours and an ongoing flood watch for the Northern Mariana Islands, beaches and outfalls may likely experience inundation with runoff and potential debris.



The U.S. Coast Guard in the Marianas remains fully committed to responding to the impacts of Typhoon Bolaven, working closely with territorial and federal colleagues. The team's primary focus is ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



For the latest advisory information, visit:

- National Weather Service (NWS) Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

- NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

- Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

- GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

- CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp

- Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 23:34 Story ID: 455495 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard reopens commercial ports in wake of Typhoon Bolaven, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.