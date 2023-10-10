U.S. Coast Guard conducts incident management meeting after Typhoon Bolaven

Lt. j.g. Deb King leads an incident management team meeting at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam on Oct. 11, 2023, as the assembled team discusses steps to address the impacts of Typhoon Bolaven. The group included members of FM/SG, Base Guam, DOL-X, USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), and U.S. Coast Guard District 14. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|10.11.2023
|10.10.2023 23:51
|8065192
|231011-G-IA651-7028
|4032x3024
|2.96 MB
|SANTA RITA, GU
|5
|0
