    U.S. Coast Guard sets out to assess Apra Harbor following Typhoon Bolaven [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard sets out to assess Apra Harbor following Typhoon Bolaven

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    10.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Apra Harbor sets out from Sumay Cove to assess Apra Harbor, Guam, on Oct. 11, 2023, following Typhoon Bolaven. The U.S. Coast Guard and partners conducted post-storm assessments after the passing of the Category 2 typhoon in advance of reopening the commercial ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jarvis)

    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
