A U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Apra Harbor sets out from Sumay Cove to assess Apra Harbor, Guam, on Oct. 11, 2023, following Typhoon Bolaven. The U.S. Coast Guard and partners conducted post-storm assessments after the passing of the Category 2 typhoon in advance of reopening the commercial ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jarvis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 8065189 VIRIN: 231011-G-G0020-4769 Resolution: 716x1003 Size: 164.03 KB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard sets out to assess Apra Harbor following Typhoon Bolaven [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.