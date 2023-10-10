U.S. Coast Guard sets out to assess Apra Harbor following Typhoon Bolaven

A U.S. Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Apra Harbor sets out from Sumay Cove to assess Apra Harbor, Guam, on Oct. 11, 2023, following Typhoon Bolaven. The U.S. Coast Guard and partners conducted post-storm assessments after the passing of the Category 2 typhoon in advance of reopening the commercial ports. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jarvis)
U.S. Coast Guard reopens commercial ports in wake of Typhoon Bolaven
