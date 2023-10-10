The U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven on Oct. 11, 2023, with very little damage to facilities in Santa Rita, Guam. Service members conducted extensive pre-storm preparations, and the storm, a Category 2 typhoon, tracked to the north, crossing the Mariana Islands with the center over the channel between Rota and Tinian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sickels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 8065190 VIRIN: 231011-G-G0020-1737 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 299.03 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU