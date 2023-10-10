The U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven on Oct. 11, 2023, with very little damage to facilities in Santa Rita, Guam. Service members conducted extensive pre-storm preparations, and the storm, a Category 2 typhoon, tracked to the north, crossing the Mariana Islands with the center over the channel between Rota and Tinian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sickels)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 23:51
|Photo ID:
|8065190
|VIRIN:
|231011-G-G0020-1737
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|299.03 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard reopens commercial ports in wake of Typhoon Bolaven
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT