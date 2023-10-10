Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.11.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard resumes full operations in Guam following Typhoon Bolaven on Oct. 11, 2023, with very little damage to facilities in Santa Rita, Guam. Service members conducted extensive pre-storm preparations, and the storm, a Category 2 typhoon, tracked to the north, crossing the Mariana Islands with the center over the channel between Rota and Tinian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Greg Sickels)

    Guam
    Coast Guard
    COTP
    Bolaven

