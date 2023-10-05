U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Bowen and Capt. Addison Fisher, 492nd Fighter Squadron aircrew, speak with each other after returning from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E Strike Eagles returned from a deployment to Poland where they served in air and missile defense in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 8063324 VIRIN: 231003-F-YU294-2114 Resolution: 5718x3804 Size: 3.56 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Return of The Bolars [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.