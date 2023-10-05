Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Return of The Bolars [Image 8 of 8]

    Return of The Bolars

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Bowen and Capt. Addison Fisher, 492nd Fighter Squadron aircrew, speak with each other after returning from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E Strike Eagles returned from a deployment to Poland where they served in air and missile defense in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    This work, Return of The Bolars [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

