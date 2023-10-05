Return of The Bolars

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew is welcomed by family and friends after returning from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E’s returned from a deployment to Poland where they served in air and missile defense in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

