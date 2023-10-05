U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Bowen, 492nd Fighter Squadron pilot, is welcomed by family when returning from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E Strike Eagles returned after a successful deployment in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission in Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 11:25
|Photo ID:
|8063322
|VIRIN:
|231003-F-YU294-2111
|Resolution:
|4360x2901
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Return of The Bolars [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
