Return of The Bolars

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Bowen and Capt. Addison Fisher, 492nd Fighter Squadron aircrew, return from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E Strike Eagles returned after a successful deployment in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission in Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|10.03.2023
|10.10.2023 11:25
|8063320
|231003-F-YU294-2083
|5607x3731
|2.8 MB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|6
|0
