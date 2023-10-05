U.S. Air Force aircrew is welcomed by friends and family after returning from deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 3, 2023. Four F-15E Strike Eagles returned after a successful deployment in support of NATO’s Air Shielding mission in Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 8063317 VIRIN: 231003-F-YU294-2078 Resolution: 5727x3810 Size: 3.49 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Return of The Bolars [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.