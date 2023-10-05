Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 "Squawkin' Hawk" nose art [Image 9 of 9]

    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Gomez, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, uses a squeegee to push out the air bubbles from underneath a nose art decal “Squawkin Hawk” on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art was installed to memorialize the 80th anniversary of the 8th Air Force for “Black Week” and honor the major losses from WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    ReaDyCulture

