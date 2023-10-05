Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 "Squawkin' Hawk" nose art [Image 4 of 9]

    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A nose art decal “Squawkin Hawk" is installed on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art commemorates the first B-17 Flying Fortress of the 100th Bomb Group to fly 50 missions during WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 09:46
    Photo ID: 8063114
    VIRIN: 230929-F-AB266-1014
    Resolution: 7183x4789
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 "Squawkin' Hawk" nose art [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art
    RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 &quot;Squawkin' Hawk&quot; nose art

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    Bloodyhundredth
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT