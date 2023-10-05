U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Blachert, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Gomez, right, 100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, install a nose art decal “Squawkin Hawk” on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art was installed to memorialize the 80th anniversary of the 8th Air Force for “Black Week” and honor the major losses from WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

