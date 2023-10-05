U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Blachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, marks a decal “Squawkin Hawk” using a pencil at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art commemorates the first B-17 Flying Fortress of the 100th Bomb Group to fly 50 missions during WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8063113
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-AB266-1002
|Resolution:
|5295x3782
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 "Squawkin' Hawk" nose art [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
