U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Blachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, marks a decal “Squawkin Hawk” using a pencil at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art commemorates the first B-17 Flying Fortress of the 100th Bomb Group to fly 50 missions during WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 8063113 VIRIN: 230929-F-AB266-1002 Resolution: 5295x3782 Size: 4.32 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAFM honors Black Week: KC-135 "Squawkin' Hawk" nose art [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.