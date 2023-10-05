U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Blachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, uses a razor blade to remove malformations from a nose art decal “Squawkin Hawk” on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2023. The nose art commemorates the first B-17 Flying Fortress of the 100th Bomb Group to fly 50 missions during WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

