    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUSA Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    AUSA Opening Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Retired Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, the President and CEO of the AUSA presents the General Creighton W. Abrams Medal to retired Lt. Gen. Robert F. Foley during the awards ceremony as part of the Opening Ceremony in the Ballroom of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 8062466
    VIRIN: 231009-A-EN202-1021
    Resolution: 1800x1197
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

