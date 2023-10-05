Soldiers and civilians explore the floor expo during the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8062463
|VIRIN:
|231009-A-EN202-1022
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA Annual Expo 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
