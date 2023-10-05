Retired Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, the President and CEO of the AUSA presents the Major Anthony J. Drexel Biddle Medal to Mary Jane Jernigan, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and retired Army Lt. Col. F.D. “Dick” Winter during the awards ceremony in the Ballroom of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 8062465 VIRIN: 231009-A-EN202-1024 Resolution: 1800x1198 Size: 2.04 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUSA Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.