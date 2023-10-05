Retired Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, the President and CEO of the AUSA presents the Major Anthony J. Drexel Biddle Medal to Mary Jane Jernigan, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army and retired Army Lt. Col. F.D. “Dick” Winter during the awards ceremony in the Ballroom of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. The event was in support of the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8062465
|VIRIN:
|231009-A-EN202-1024
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
