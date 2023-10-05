Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth gives a media interview during the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2023 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8062464
|VIRIN:
|231009-A-EN202-1023
|Resolution:
|1800x1198
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA Annual Expo 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
