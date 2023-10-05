Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 2 of 6]

    Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, speaks to officers in the wardroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 8061040
    VIRIN: 231006-N-HP061-1045
    Resolution: 5828x3885
    Size: 996 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commodore
    DESRON 15
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Capt. Walter C. Mainor

