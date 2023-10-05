PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Maximiliano Reynablasquez, from San Antonio, center, receives his collar devices from Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Ben Funkhouser, Air Boss of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, after being meritoriously advanced on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8061039
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-HP061-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|941.74 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT