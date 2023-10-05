PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Maximiliano Reynablasquez, from San Antonio, center, receives his collar devices from Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Ben Funkhouser, Air Boss of the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, after being meritoriously advanced on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 8061039 VIRIN: 231006-N-HP061-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 941.74 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.