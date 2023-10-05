Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, right, speaks to Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), in the combat information center aboard Shoup while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

