PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, right, presents Operations Specialist 2nd Class Siada Tisdale, from Salters, South Carolina, with a commendation for being selected as Sailor of the Quarter, in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 05:21 Photo ID: 8061042 VIRIN: 231006-N-HP061-1052 Resolution: 3880x4167 Size: 804.65 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.