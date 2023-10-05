PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, right, presents Operations Specialist 2nd Class Siada Tisdale, from Salters, South Carolina, with a commendation for being selected as Sailor of the Quarter, in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8061042
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-HP061-1052
|Resolution:
|3880x4167
|Size:
|804.65 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT