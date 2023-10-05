PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2023) Capt. Walter C. Mainor, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, right, presents Retail Services Specialist Seaman Zixian Tang, from New York, with a commendation for being selected as Junior Blue Jacket of the Quarter in the ship’s store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 05:21 Photo ID: 8061044 VIRIN: 231006-N-HP061-1059 Resolution: 3218x4023 Size: 793.54 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, DESRON 15, Capt. Walter C. Mainor, visits USS Shoup (DDG 86) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.