Yudh Abhyas 2023

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu gives a speech during the closing ceremony for operation Yudh Abhyas 23 in Delta Junction, AK on October 5th, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

