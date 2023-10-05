Yudh Abhyas 2023

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, the commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division and the Deputy Commander of Alaskan Command, gives a speech during the closing ceremony for operation Yudh Abhyas 23 in Delta Junction, AK on October 5th, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

