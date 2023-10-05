Yudh Abhyas 2023

U.S. Army command for the 11th Airborne Infantry Division and Indian Army Command salute during the United States national anthem and the Indian national anthem to begin the closing ceremony for operation Yudh Abhyas 23 in Delta Junction, AK on October 5th, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

