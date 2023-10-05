Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Yudh Abhyas 2023

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers and the Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu board a UH-60 Black Hawk after the closing ceremony for operation Yudh Abhyas 23 in Delta Junction, AK on October 5th, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 23:52
    Photo ID: 8060242
    VIRIN: 231005-A-NT242-6383
    Resolution: 6303x4202
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023
    Yudh Abhyas 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    Yudhabhyas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT