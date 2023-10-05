Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu gives a speech during the closing ceremony for operation Yudh Abhyas 23 in Delta Junction, AK on October 5th, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8060240
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-NT242-4968
|Resolution:
|4837x3225
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
