1-11th Commander Presents Challenge Coins to Members of The Indian Army

U.S. Army Col. Sean Lucas, commander,1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, senior enlisted advisor, 1st IBCT, 11th ABN DIV, take a photo Indian Army soldiers after awarding them with challenge coins at the closing ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The U.S. and India share values and people-to-people ties, which provides long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

