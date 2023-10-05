Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-11th Commander Presents Challenge Coins to Members of The Indian Army [Image 5 of 5]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Downing 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Col. Sean Lucas, commander,1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, senior enlisted advisor, 1st IBCT, 11th ABN DIV, take a photo Indian Army soldiers after awarding them with challenge coins at the closing ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The U.S. and India share values and people-to-people ties, which provides long-term mutual trust, understanding, respect, interoperability, and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Location: AK, US
    This work, 1-11th Commander Presents Challenge Coins to Members of The Indian Army [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    India
    Yudh Abhyas
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Wolves
    Arctic Angels
    YA23

