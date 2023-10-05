1-11th Commander Presents Challenge Coins to Members of The Indian Army

U.S. Army Col. Sean Lucas, commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, senior enlisted advisor, 1st IBCT, 11th ABN DIV, present challenge coins to Indian Army soldiers after the closing ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska Oct 5, 2023. Th 11th ABN DIV's greatest asset is its people - U.S. and Indian Army forces - empowered by leadership, training, and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

