Indian Army soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, stand together in formation during the closing ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The 11th ABN DIV continues to grow and mature their shared partnerships; these relationships reinforce their ability to prevent, mitigate, and respond to crises and assure security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8060069
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-KE589-4153
|Resolution:
|5824x3883
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS
