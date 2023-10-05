Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony

Indian Army soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, stand together in formation during the closing ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The 11th ABN DIV continues to grow and mature their shared partnerships; these relationships reinforce their ability to prevent, mitigate, and respond to crises and assure security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

