    Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Downing 

    11th Airborne Division

    Indian Army soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, stand together in formation during the closing ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The 11th ABN DIV continues to grow and mature their shared partnerships; these relationships reinforce their ability to prevent, mitigate, and respond to crises and assure security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 20:21
    India
    Yudh Abhyas
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Wolves
    Arctic Angels
    YA23

