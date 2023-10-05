U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commander, 11th Airborne Division, gives a speech at the closing ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The 11th ABN DIV conducts bilateral exercises like YA 23 to solidify its enduring partnerships while equipping both the Indian Army and the U.S. Army to successfully meet today’s global and regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8060070
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-KE589-8017
|Resolution:
|5355x3570
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
