Yudh Abhyas 23 Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Sean Lucas, commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, senior enlisted advisor, 1st IBCT, 11th ABN DIV, stand in formation with Indian Army soldiers and Soldiers assigned to 1st IBCT during the closing ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 on Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Oct 5, 2023. The 11th ABN DIV conducts bilateral exercises like YA 23 to solidify its enduring partnerships while equipping both the Indian Army and the U.S. Army to successfully meet today’s global and regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Downing)

