Outgoing 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua King speaks to the Soldiers of 5th SFG (A) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., Oct. 5, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. King has served as the top senior enlisted advisor in 5th SFG (A) since the summer of 2021. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Thomas Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:03 Photo ID: 8059762 VIRIN: 231005-A-WF586-1029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.49 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 5th SFG(A) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thomas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.