2023 5th SFG(A) COR

Col. Gabriel Szody and Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua King, join in prayer with their spouses during the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Responsibility. Command Sgt. Maj. King passes on his responsibilities as the top senior advisor since summer of 2021. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Thomas Brown)

