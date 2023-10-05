Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 5th SFG(A) COR [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 5th SFG(A) COR

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Brown 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Col. Gabriel Szody and Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua King, join in prayer with their spouses during the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Responsibility. Command Sgt. Maj. King passes on his responsibilities as the top senior advisor since summer of 2021. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Thomas Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 8059765
    VIRIN: 231005-A-WF586-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 5th SFG(A) COR [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thomas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 5th SFG(A)
    2023 5th SFG(A)
    2023 5th SFG(A) COR
    2023 5th SFG(A) COR
    2023 5th SFG(A) COR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT