    2023 5th SFG(A) COR [Image 4 of 5]

    2023 5th SFG(A) COR

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Brown 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Green Beret with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) passes a rose to a family member of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj., Joshua King. The red rose symbolizes the bonds of loyalty, affection and the sorrow of the departure from the unit position. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Thomas Brown)

    This work, 2023 5th SFG(A) COR [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Thomas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COR

