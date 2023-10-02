Members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce observe a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at the 11th Marines gun park at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. This visit allowed Carlsbad community leaders to learn about MCB Camp Pendleton operations, training and equipment, while strengthening the relationship between the installation and neighboring community of Carlsbad, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 8057760 VIRIN: 231003-M-EF648-1154 Resolution: 5489x3659 Size: 1.65 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.