U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Whitley, the deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton observes equipment demonstrations to members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at the 11th Marines gun park at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. This visit allowed Carlsbad community leaders to learn about MCB Camp Pendleton operations, training and equipment, while strengthening the relationship between the installation and neighboring community of Carlsbad, California. Whitley is a native of Edison, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 8057759 VIRIN: 231003-M-EF648-1124 Resolution: 3937x5905 Size: 4.43 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: EDISON, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.