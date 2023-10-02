Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Gillespie, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. This visit allowed Carlsbad community leaders to learn about MCB Camp Pendleton operations, training and equipment, while strengthening the relationship between the installation and neighboring community of Carlsbad, California. Gillespie is a native of Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

