    Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 5]

    Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Lynch, a field artillery cannoneer with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division speaks to members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at the 11th Marines gun park at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. This visit allowed Carlsbad community leaders to learn about MCB Camp Pendleton operations, training and equipment, while strengthening the relationship between the installation and neighboring community of Carlsbad, California. Lynch is a native of Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:44
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: JENKINS TOWNSHIP, PA, US
