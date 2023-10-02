Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton [Image 1 of 5]

    Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Joseph Gillespie, a pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to members of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 3, 2023. This visit allowed Carlsbad community leaders to learn about MCB Camp Pendleton operations, training and equipment, while strengthening the relationship between the installation and neighboring community of Carlsbad, California. Gillespie is a native of Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    This work, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce visits Camp Pendleton [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

