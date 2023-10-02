Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony

Members of the Heritage Chapter 32 Women’s Army Corp pose for a photograph during the renaming ceremony of the Clarke Range Complex, formerly known as Pelham Range Army Reserve Training Center, Sept. 30, 2023.



The complex is named in honor of Mary Elizabeth Clarke, the first female Major General in the United States Army, and the first woman to serve as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and the U.S. Army Chemical School on Fort McClellan Training Center.

