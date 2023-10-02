Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, and distinguished guest Maj. (Ret.) Betty Hinkson, use a ceremonial saber to cut the cake in celebration of the newly named Clarke Range Complex, formerly known as Pelham Range Army Reserve Training Center during the renaming ceremony, Sept. 30, 2023.



The complex is named in honor of Mary Elizabeth Clarke, the first female Major General in the United States Army, and the first woman to serve as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and the U.S. Army Chemical School on Fort McClellan Training Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:15 Photo ID: 8057361 VIRIN: 230930-A-PV404-9088 Resolution: 4563x2979 Size: 6.42 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.