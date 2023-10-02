Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, speaks at the re-naming ceremony of the Clarke Range Complex, formerly known as Pelham Range Army Reserve Training Center while Lt. Col. (Ret.) Patricia Defrieze and Maj. (Ret.) Betty Hinkson attend the ceremony as distinguished guests, Sept. 30, 2023.



The complex is named in honor of Mary Elizabeth Clarke, the first female Major General in the United States Army, and the first woman to serve as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and the U.S. Army Chemical School on Fort McClellan Training Center.

