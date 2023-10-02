Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, and distinguished guests Maj. (Ret.) Betty Hinkson, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Patricia Defrieze unveil the newly named Clarke Range Complex, formerly known as Pelham Range Army Reserve Training Center during the renaming ceremony, Sept. 30, 2023.

    The complex is named in honor of Mary Elizabeth Clarke, the first female Major General in the United States Army, and the first woman to serve as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and the U.S. Army Chemical School on Fort McClellan Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:15
    Photo ID: 8057359
    VIRIN: 230930-A-PV404-1654
    Resolution: 5229x3443
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony
    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony
    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony
    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony
    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony
    Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Alabama
    Pelham Range
    Clarke Range Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT