Clarke Range Complex Renaming Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, and distinguished guests Maj. (Ret.) Betty Hinkson, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Patricia Defrieze unveil the newly named Clarke Range Complex, formerly known as Pelham Range Army Reserve Training Center during the renaming ceremony, Sept. 30, 2023.



The complex is named in honor of Mary Elizabeth Clarke, the first female Major General in the United States Army, and the first woman to serve as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School and the U.S. Army Chemical School on Fort McClellan Training Center.

Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023