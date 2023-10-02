Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers march to honor Explosive Ordnance Disposal sergeant major

More than a hundred Soldiers and Airmen from Fort Leonard Wood, participated in the inaugural Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Ray Foster, Sr., Ruck March, Sept. 28. Coordinated by the 763rd Ordnance Company (EOD), the 6.3-mile ruck march honored Foster and the 63rd Ordnance Company (EOD) where he served as the senior enlisted leader. U.S. Army photo by Melissa Buckley.

